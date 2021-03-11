Farmers assess the damage after this week’s hail

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Central Valley farmers are checking their crops for damage after hail fell across the area on Wednesday.

On crops with small and undeveloped fruit some damage can go unnoticed for months, but other problems show up right away.

Jesse Silva works for Kings River Packing. He was on the road when the hail hit.

“It just dumped. There was ice buildup on the windshield.”

Hail is a rain of ice pellets, created when raindrops caught in updrafts are layered with multiple coats of ice. Depending on size, hail has the potential to destroy crops.

“It didn’t look good when it was happening,” said Silva. “It seemed like it was a pretty aggressive storm and there would be some damage.”

Silva has since looked at citrus, nut, and stonefruit trees hit by hail.

“Almost like snow. It covered and blanketed a lot of the trees. It covered the ground.”

Silva says although the hail was large and deep, it was also somewhat soft.

“There’s no leaf damage. There’s no fruit damage. We checked almonds. We checked citrus. We checked the tree fruit.”

Storms like this also bring mountain precipitation, adding to the snowpack the Central Valley uses as it melts and fills reservoirs the rest of the year.

“It did dump more than we were expecting in the Sierra Nevada,” said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen. “We saw some decent snowpack amounts particularly at high elevations. By no means is this the drought-buster or drought-ender.”