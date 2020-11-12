Explaining the shining ring in Fresno’s sky

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A shining ring of light could be seen surrounding the sun in Fresno’s sky Wednesday afternoon.
According to our meteorologists, the optic phenomenon is known as a ‘Halo’ and is formed when light passes through thin clouds made entirely of ice crystals (also known as cirrus clouds).
The refraction effect is not rare – and can even happen around the moon. It is more common in colder months or in colder places.
