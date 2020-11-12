Explaining the shining ring in Fresno’s sky

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Explaining the shining ring in Fresno's sky

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A shining ring of light could be seen surrounding the sun in Fresno’s sky Wednesday afternoon.

According to our meteorologists, the optic phenomenon is known as a ‘Halo’ and is formed when light passes through thin clouds made entirely of ice crystals (also known as cirrus clouds).

The refraction effect is not rare – and can even happen around the moon. It is more common in colder months or in colder places.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com