Excessive heat this week

It’s hot all week.

Temperatures stayed under 100 for the most part Sunday, which looks to be the coolest day this week.Fresno reached a high of 98 degrees.

The average high this time of year in Fresno is 94.





Expect highs near 105 degrees midweek on through the weekend with little relief at night.



An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and West Side Hills from Tuesday afternoon through Friday evening. An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures is expected. Heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and remain in an air-conditioned room.