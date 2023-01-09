MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced has issued an evacuation for a series of city streets, urging residents to prepare to leave their homes in anticipation of Bear Creek reaching flood levels.
The streets impacted by the evacuation warning include:
- W. North Bear Creek Drive
- La Cresenta Ave
- La Palma Ave
- La Mirada Drive
- Willowbrook Drive
- Corona Court
- Marietta Ave
- Portola Way
- Madrid Ave
- Stoneybrook Ave
- Dry Creek Court
- Creekside Drive
- Silver Creek Court
- Springfield Court
- Brookside Drive
- Shadowbrook Drive
- Driftwood Drive
- Crystal Springs Ave
- 2500 N. Hwy 59
Evacuation Center:
According to Merced city officials, an evacuation center is open at the Merced County Fairgrounds at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
For a link to the evacuation area maps, click here.