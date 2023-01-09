MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced has issued an evacuation for a series of city streets, urging residents to prepare to leave their homes in anticipation of Bear Creek reaching flood levels.

The streets impacted by the evacuation warning include:

W. North Bear Creek Drive

La Cresenta Ave

La Palma Ave

La Mirada Drive

Willowbrook Drive

Corona Court

Marietta Ave

Portola Way

Madrid Ave

Stoneybrook Ave

Dry Creek Court

Creekside Drive

Silver Creek Court

Springfield Court

Brookside Drive

Shadowbrook Drive

Driftwood Drive

Crystal Springs Ave

2500 N. Hwy 59

Evacuation Center:

According to Merced city officials, an evacuation center is open at the Merced County Fairgrounds at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

For a link to the evacuation area maps, click here.