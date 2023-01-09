MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced has issued an evacuation for a series of city streets, urging residents to prepare to leave their homes in anticipation of Bear Creek reaching flood levels.

The streets impacted by the evacuation warning include:

  • W. North Bear Creek Drive
  • La Cresenta Ave
  • La Palma Ave
  • La Mirada Drive
  • Willowbrook Drive
  • Corona Court
  • Marietta Ave
  • Portola Way
  • Madrid Ave
  • Stoneybrook Ave
  • Dry Creek Court
  • Creekside Drive
  • Silver Creek Court
  • Springfield Court
  • Brookside Drive
  • Shadowbrook Drive
  • Driftwood Drive
  • Crystal Springs Ave
  • 2500 N. Hwy 59

Evacuation Center:

According to Merced city officials, an evacuation center is open at the Merced County Fairgrounds at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

For a link to the evacuation area maps, click here.