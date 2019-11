Temperatures will continue their slow climb this week.

Fresno reached a high temperature of 75 degrees Saturday afternoon.

The average high for Fresno this time of year is 72 degrees.

A large area of high pressure in the pacific is “blocking” weather changes. Expect little day-to-day change through the week ahead.

Temperatures will warm little-by-little as we go through the week. Highs will near 80 degrees in the Valley.

Wet weather stays far away from Central California all week.