Drivers urged to use caution as much-needed snow blankets Shaver Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – After weeks of not having any storms roll through Fresno County, the mountains finally saw some much-needed snow on Tuesday.

This storm was the first major snowfall of 2022 in Shaver Lake, and people who live and work in the area say they’re happy because above anything, this town needs snow.

“It’s great because we really need the snow up here,” said resident Stan Clevenger.

Clevenger says Tuesday’s snow in Shaver Lake is a sigh of relief.

After weeks of no snowstorms to kick off what has so far been an exceptionally dry 2022, the hardware store employee is just happy to see any flurries fill the skies of Fresno County.

“Literally 45 days or something like that. And this town counts on snow in the wintertime,” said Clevenger.

With the winter weather still not over yet, the California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be aware of what’s happening when they’re on the roads.



Snow was falling in Shaver Lake on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Emmanuel Gomez/NEXSTAR)

“Watch out for those slippery roadways, slow down,” said California Highway Patrol spokesperson Mike Salas.

Crews were out treating the roads and plowing snow, but Salas says roads can still be slippery and icy as the temperatures stay below freezing.

Salas says it’s best to make sure your car is prepared for the weather, and you’ve packed extra clothes and snacks and chains for your tires if you’re driving through the mountains.

“Make sure your car is in tip-top shape, check those tires, make sure you have enough fuel to get to your destination,” explained Salas.

Still, for locals who live for the snow like Clevenger, he says he’s thankful.

“It’s a lot of work, but like I said. We need it. We really need it,” Clevenger said.

Locals here are hoping for the flurries at Shaver Lake to continue into Wednesday afternoon.