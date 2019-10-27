Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno
Live Now
Fresno PD updates the media on the ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno last night

Critical fire weather, Mono winds in Central California Sunday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gusty winds prompt fire weather warnings in Central California beginning Sunday.

Strong gusty winds are presenting a challenge for firefighters in northern and southern parts of the state. Expect windy conditions in foothill and mountain areas Sunday.

Strong Mono winds are possible. These hot, dry winds originate from high pressure east of the Sierra. Air moves down the mountains gaining heat and drying out as it quickly moves into the higher pressure of lower elevations.

Mono winds are also known as Diablo Winds or Santa Ana Winds.

A wind with air suddenly ten degrees warmer is not at all out of the question.

That’s why wildfire danger becomes critical with a high to our east and a dry storm system pushing through.

A Red Flag Warning begins noon Sunday for the Sierra Nevada and foothills in Central California. It continues until 2:00 AM Monday. Expect east to northeast 15 to 30 mph winds with gusts to 50 mph over ridges and canyons. Humidity will be very low, some 5 to 10%. The highest threat is in the San Joaquin River Drainage and adjacent terrain. Also wind favored canyons in the vicinity of Yosemite National Park.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Otherwise, cooler temperatures with highs in the low 70s continue through the week. Halloween will reach a high of 69 degrees and our weather stays dry into November.

Stay safe!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com