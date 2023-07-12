YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Jul 12, 2023 / 08:07 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 12, 2023 / 08:07 PM PDT
Triple digits for the Valley today, but we’ll continue to get hotter through the weekend.
See what the BestReviews staff purchased during Prime Day.
If you want to update your wardrobe this Prime Day, consider the various Amazon Essentials clothing deals.
Robot vacuums make life easier. Take advantage of steep discounts on this household essential during Prime Day 2023.