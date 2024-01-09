YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Jan 9, 2024 / 08:13 PM PST
Updated: Jan 9, 2024 / 08:13 PM PST
Our next round of rain and snow will move in Wednesday. Expect lower snow levels, and foothill communities as low as 2000 ft may have slick roads by Thursday morning.
Everyone has a TV and the world’s biggest television makers are investing in technology to make them fit your life even better.
If you’re looking to revamp your home with fresh new furniture or update worn-out cookware, Wayfair’s Winter Clearance sale is the perfect opportunity.
Floods are going to become more common, so it’s vital to learn how to prepare, no matter where you live.