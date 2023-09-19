YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Sep 19, 2023 / 07:22 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 19, 2023 / 07:22 PM PDT
We have a small warm up on the way, then expect temperatures to drop again just in time for the weekend.
You’re going to love this new collab between Crocs and Hedley & Bennett, which features Crocs and accessories inspired by the hit show “The Bear.”
The Little People Collector set is dropping as rumors of an NSYNC reunion are hitting a fever pitch.
Whether you’re planning a spooky front yard display or a wizards-only gathering, these decorations are sure to bring on the magic of Hogwarts this season.