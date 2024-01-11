YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Jan 11, 2024 / 08:03 PM PST
Updated: Jan 11, 2024 / 08:03 PM PST
Cold temperatures return tonight. A freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM – 8 AM. Tomorrow night will be cold as well, and a freeze watch is set up.
Our next round of rain and snow will arrive Saturday.
