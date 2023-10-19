YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Oct 19, 2023 / 08:04 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 19, 2023 / 08:04 PM PDT
It was a hot day in the Valley and foothills with highs in the low 90s. Expect a similar day Friday, then we’ll feel big changes this weekend.
