YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Aug 17, 2023 / 07:59 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 17, 2023 / 07:59 PM PDT
Our extremely hot stretch of weather is ending. Expect temperatures to drop down over the next few days. Our attention will then be on Hurricane Hilary and potential rain impacts in Central CA.
With the end of summer comes cooler fall air and dry skin. Try these tips to prepare your skin care routine for the transition.
Head to your local Home Depot for the new Halloween decoration that’s sure to be all the rage this year: a towering, 12-foot ghost.
The BestReviews Testing Lab knows you can get a Roomba going without using the app, and it’s as simple as pushing a button.