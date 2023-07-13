YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Jul 13, 2023 / 08:02 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 13, 2023 / 08:02 PM PDT
It will be hotter Friday, but the dangerously hot weather arrives Saturday. An excessive heat warning will be in effect through Monday.
Prime Day is a great time to get electronics at significant savings, including the latest laptops. And they’re still on sale today.
Robot vacuums make life easier. Take advantage of steep discounts on this household essential during Prime Day 2023.
Here are the Apple items still discounted today after Amazon’s official Prime Day event ended.