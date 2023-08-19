A large band of storms swept through Central California Saturday afternoon and evening, bringing strong wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning to the Valley and Sierra.

Strong wind ahead of the line of storms kicked up dust and reduced visibility before the downpour began. Wind gusts of almost 50 mph were recorded at the Fresno airport.

Lightning and loud thunder were heard across the Valley, and several reports of funnel clouds came into the newsroom.

Light showers will fall off and on tonight, with the threat of thunderstorms over for the time being.

Hurricane Hilary is weakening, and it is forecast to be a tropical storm by Sunday afternoon as it moves into Southern California.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Southern California for the first time ever. Los Angeles, San Diego, and Palm Springs are all included in the warning. Wind may exceed 50 mph, but flooding rain is the biggest concern. 3-6″ of rain may fall in parts of Southern California.

In Central California, the heaviest rain will fall in the Southern Sierra. Expect 2-4″ of rain through Monday in the Tulare County mountains. In the southeastern part of the Valley, up to 1″ of rain is possible. Up to .50″ of rain will be possible in Fresno County, with smaller amounts farther north. These amounts may change as Hilary approaches, as it may slightly change its track.