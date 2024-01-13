FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Happy Saturday! We do have some isolated showers in the Central Valley for the overnight hours. In Fresno, we could see some lingering showers in the early morning. The models show those showers will taper off late Sunday morning.

We could see some clouds and sun all day Sunday with those temperatures warming up.

The National Weather Service has placed some alerts for the Sierra Nevada and parts of the Kern County Mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday for the Southern Sierra Nevada. The NWS said snow accumulations of 6-12 inches above 7,000 feet are expected, with gusty winds of up to 45 MPH on exposed ridgetops and along the crest. It could cause travel difficulties.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Yosemite National Park outside of the valley and Upper San Joaquin River. This is in place until 10 a.m. on Sunday. The NWS said heavy snow is expected and total snow accumulations of 12-18 inches for elevations above 7,000 ft. are in the forecast. Gusty winds as high as 50 mph on exposed ridgetops and along the crest are possible. This alert could cause travel difficulties.

I am tracking some possible fog from Fresno northward and possible dense fog for parts of the South Valley for Monday and Tuesday. Visibility could get as low as a quarter of a mile, so have those low-beam lights ready if you are planning to be on the road for the overnight hours and mornings on Monday and Tuesday.

The good news? We have a ridge that’s bringing a warming trend this upcoming week. We could get nice and toasty by the end of the week, being 10 degrees warmer than seasonal average temperatures.

