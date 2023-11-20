YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Nov 20, 2023 / 08:01 PM PST
Updated: Nov 20, 2023 / 08:01 PM PST
After an active weekend with showers and wind, we had a quieter Monday with sunshine. Expect mild and sunny weather through the week.
Black Friday is approaching fast, so it’s a good idea to get ahead of the curve and check out early deals.
Retail giant Walmart is one of the heavy hitters during Black Friday, offering deep discounts that can save you hundreds of dollars.
Good tech gifts for health nuts are those that can contribute to their lifestyle without causing inconvenience.