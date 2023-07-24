YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Jul 24, 2023 / 07:42 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 24, 2023 / 07:42 PM PDT
It was an extremely hot weekend. Highs this week won’t be quite as hot, but we’ll still be in the triple digits.
Here are a few essentials you should pack in your middle-schooler’s backpack for a successful school year.
In the next few weeks, Netflix is releasing 22 new titles. No matter what your genre, there’s something new for you.
School is starting again, and your elementary-aged kids will need supplies! Check out Amazon’s best back-to-school deals to get what your kids need.