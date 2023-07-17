YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Jul 17, 2023 / 08:22 PM PDT
Updated: Jul 17, 2023 / 08:22 PM PDT
It was an extremely hot and muggy start to the week. Expect the air to feel drier over the next couple of days, and highs will fall slightly.
If you love Nordstrom and beauty products, chances are that you’ll find amazing deals during the retailer’s big anniversary sale.
If you’re looking for fun activities to keep children occupied, invest in a few outdoor games. Here’s a list of our best picks.
Working from home can save you time spent in traffic, but sitting all day long could put a strain on your neck and back.