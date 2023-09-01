YourCentralValley.com
by: Lauren Wallace
Posted: Sep 1, 2023 / 08:06 PM PDT
Updated: Sep 1, 2023 / 08:06 PM PDT
We felt a cool down today, along with the breeze. We’ll continue to cool down this weekend. Off and on sprinkles will be possible, mainly in the North Valley.
Expect isolated showers in the Sierra this weekend.
