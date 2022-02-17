California Water Board unveils new ‘Water Watch’ site to track statewide water information

CALIFORNIA (KSEE/KGPE) -California has new tools to monitor and predict our water supply. A new water-tracking website shows things like drought pictures, mountain snow, and well depths.

Today, State Water Board officials unveiled “Water Watch” which puts drought monitoring, temperatures, snowpack, reservoir levels, subsidence, and streamflow information side-by-side in one place.

The department says they have increased the quality and usefulness of information with real-time observations and more data points. The new technology automates tasks such as snowpack measurement, and then a bigger interconnected picture is revealed in real-time.

“Water supply availability differs depending on where you are in the state…So the California Water Watch tool is a new tool to help us monitor and track conditions when California is experiencing drought,” Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said.

The website is available at cww.water.ca.gov