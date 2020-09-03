California expecting severe heat during Labor Day weekend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is forecast to roast through the Labor Day weekend under the influence of a massive area of high pressure that is expected to produce dangerously high heat.

The National Weather Service says the heat is expected to set in Friday in the south and spread northward, peaking on Sunday or Monday.

Forecasters say many temperature records are likely to fall and there is a chance that some all-time record highs will occur.

In the Fresno area, temperatures could reach 106, 110, and 109 degrees on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday respectively.

The manager of the state power grid has ordered power generators to postpone outages for routine maintenance from 6 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday, but has not planned any Flex Alerts.

