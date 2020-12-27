Ample rain and snow tonight

A storm system arrives tonight bringing lots of rain to the Valley and up to a foot of snow in the mountains.

Snow will begin light in high elevations this afternoon but get heavier as the bulk of precipitation arrives in Central California by midnight Sunday night. Snow levels will drop below 4,000 feet.

Precipitation totals will vary. Here’s my latest estimates:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of the Sierra Nevada.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a portion of the Sierra above 4000 feet and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for both the Sierra north of Kings Canyon and the Kern County Mountains above 4,000 feet from 12 AM PST Monday morning through Monday afternoon. 10 to 14 inches of new snowfall is expected above 4000 feet with 18 to 24 inches possible above 7000 feet in the Sierra Nevada. 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected above 3500 feet in the Kern County Mountains. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph on exposed ridge tops and near the crest. Travel could be very to extremely difficult. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle.

