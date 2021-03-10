After the wildfire comes the snow: ‘This is what we look forward to’

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Residents in North Fork woke up to several inches of snow outside their windows Wednesday.

“This is what living in the mountains, this is what we look forward to. I was pretty excited to wake up and see 9 inches of snow this morning,” said Kris Hamilton, a North Fork resident. “It’s awesome, since last time you visited, we were in the Creek Fire and smoky.”

KSEE24 News spoke with Hamilton in September during the Creek Fire when her home was threatened.

“After the chaos, we certainly had with the fire, anything that’s peaceful is a great thing, I mean this is beautiful. This will help to give us the moisture, look forward to the wildflowers coming in. It’s a pretty place,” she said.

Others decided to head up to the mountains for the week and woke up surprised that it was snowing.

“I have never actually experienced the snow before so this is cool,” said Cruz from Coalinga.

He and his friends decided to stay at a cabin in Bass Lake, but didn’t know it would be snowing.

The snow also creates dangerous conditions on the roads.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says anyone traveling on snowy roads should turn on the headlights, allow plenty of following distance, carry tire chains, and have plenty of food, water, and warm clothing.