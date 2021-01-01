2020 brought unusual, warm weather

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – 2020 was an unusually warm year in Central California.
January, Fresno never dropped below freezing. In February, only a trace of precipitation fell (you have to go back to 1885 to find a drier February) and the USDA officially declared a drought for our area on Feb. 11th. A warm March followed.
In April, there was drenching rain bringing nearly 1.5″ in a few days. May was the eighth warmest on record and a new record high of 105 was set May 27. On June 4, a record high of 106 was set.
July brought slightly-above-average heat with 17 days reaching past 100. August was the second warmest on record, stressing California’s electricity grid, and a new record high of 112 on Aug. 16 also marked the hottest day this year.
September was the sixth warmest on record, coming the same month as the Creek Fire began, and air pollution levels exceeded EPA maximums all but four days in September. October was the second warmest on record.
A dry November saw the USDA elevate the drought rating for the Central Valley to severe. In December, the Creek Fire was finally 100% contained on Christmas Eve.
In Fresno, every single month in 2020 was warmer than its historic average.
|Month
|Average Temperature
|Departure from Historic Average
|Maximum
|Minimum
|January
|49.0
|2.4
|67
|33
|February
|55.0
|3.5
|83
|31
|March
|56.6
|0.03*
|82
|38
|April
|64.1
|2.1
|91
|43
|May
|73.4
|3.3
|106
|51
|June
|79.5
|2.3
|107
|54
|July
|84.6
|1.6
|108
|61
|Aug
|86.2
|4.5
|112
|61
|September
|79.8
|3.6
|106
|61
|October
|71.8
|5.6
|96
|45
|November
|54.9
|0.6
|82
|34
|December
|48.9
|2.4
|69
|35
|All year
|66.98
2020 will rank as the second-warmest ever recorded with an averaged temperature of 66.98 degrees.
|Warmest Years
|Rank
|Average Temperature
|Year
|1
|69.0
|2014
|2
|66.8
|2013
|3
|66.7
|2012
|4
|66.5
|2015
|5
|66.3
|2016
|6
|65.9
|1986
|7
|65.5
|1992
|7
|65.5
|1936
|9
|65.4
|2003
|9
|65.4
|1934
|9
|65.4
|1931
|9
|65.4
|1926
There were seven new record highs temperatures recorded this year:
- 83 on 2/28/2020
- 77 on 2/29/2020
- 105 on 5/27/2020
- 106 on 6/4/2020
- 112 on 8/16/2020
- 105 on 9/5/2020
- 102 on 9/29/2020
There were no new record low temperatures recorded this year.
