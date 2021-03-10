20,000 customers without power in Yosemite area

April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Approximately 20,000 customers in the Yosemite area have lost power, according to a PG&E update Wednesday afternoon.

The outages add to the 3,000 in the Fresno area who also lost power earlier in the day.

About 2,600 customers on the “Airways circuit” near Fresno Yosemite International Airport are without power, while about 450 customers in the west Fresno area are also out.

PG&E officials say they are responding to the outages. There was no estimated time given for the outage’s resolution.

