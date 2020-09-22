FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The election is on Nov. 3, so it’s important to know where you can vote or where you can drop off your mail-in ballot.

Below is an interactive map for voting locations and voting drop boxes in Fresno County. If you are not a Fresno County resident, don’t worry. Scroll down more to find the state option for looking up your polling place.

If you are not in Fresno County, check out the Secretary of State’s search tool:

