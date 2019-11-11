Ricky McCoy Senior Night Video

Chris Lewis and Jose Ramirez Video

Sports Central: Thursday - Nov. 21st, 2019 11pm KSEE24 Video

Man with shotgun attempts to rob central Fresno store Video

Authorities investigate two Fresno break ins while families are home Video

Authorities investigate two Fresno break ins while families are home Video

Thursday evening weather forecast Video

EXCLUSIVE: Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer goes in on a Trump attack Video

Local congressional candidate first to have new political ad temporarily blocked by Twitter Video

Merced mayor takes affordable housing issue straight to Washington Video

Panel: President Trump scores monumental victory over Governor Newsom Video