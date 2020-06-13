Nearly a dozen collisions involving 20 vehicles due to dust storm on HWY 41, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — There was a multiple vehicle collision as a result of a dust storm on Highway 41 Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 5 p.m., CHP says they received several calls of a dust storm on Highway 41, between Manning Avenue and the Kings County line. Drivers in the area were encountering gusty winds and reduced visibility.

CHP says there was nearly a dozen collisions involving nearly 20 vehicles in total.

Only one party was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, according to CHP.

CHP says they will continue to conduct PACE operations to slow traffic as they enter the dust storm area from Manning Avenue to the Kings County line. Drivers in the area are asked to reduce speed.

