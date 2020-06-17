Live Now
Collision snarls traffic on WB Hwy 168 near Ashlan Ave

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A collision snarled traffic Wednesday afternoon along westbound Highway 168 near Ashlan Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 1:45 p.m. involving an overturned blue Ford sedan and another unidentified vehicle. The Ford was reported to have been going at high speeds before the collision.

Westbound freeway lanes were blocked from the collision and the emergency response.

The CHP reported that both drivers were unlicensed. Minor injuries were also reported.

