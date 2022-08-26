California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday announced a $100,000 donation to the campaign of Rep. Charlie Crist, who earlier this week secured the Democratic nomination to take on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in November’s general election.

“Time to make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor. I’m pledging $100k right now to @CharlieCrist. Who will join me in helping Charlie become the next Governor of Florida?” Newsom tweeted.

Crist on Tuesday won Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary to take on DeSantis, who is seeking a second term. The Cook Political Report rates the race “likely Republican,” meaning the election analysis site predicts DeSantis is likely to win reelection.

The donation is the latest shot at Florida by Newsom, who has in recent months taken on a more national profile and spurred speculation about potential White House aspirations.

Newsom in July launched a new ad, which aired on Fox News, targeting DeSantis and GOP lawmakers over a wave of legislation in the state targeting LGBTQ rights, voting rights, “critical race theory” and abortion.

“I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight, or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate and the freedom to love,” Newsom says in the ad.

DeSantis is widely viewed as a potential presidential candidate in 2024, and he has polled particularly well in instances where former President Trump is taken out of the prospective field. He has earned plenty of media attention and praise from conservatives with legislation targeting discussion of sexual orientation in the classroom and most recently suspended a local prosecutor who did not enforce the state’s abortion ban.