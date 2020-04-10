Gateway Church of Visalia

COVID-19 Information

GateWay church located in Visalia hosts online services on YouTube and Facebook every Sunday at 8:30a with Choir and Orchestra and at 10:30a with our Worship Band.

Our mission at GateWay is to encourage every person to invite others, connect in small groups, and develop our giftedness to serve our community –because we exist to empower multi-generational Christ-followers to engage a ready world with the hope and joy of Jesus.

Address: 1100 S. Sowell St., Visalia, CA 93277
Ph: (559) 732-4787
Contact Email: info@gatewayvisalia.com

