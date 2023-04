FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In an exclusive interview, the chair of the Fresno County Republican Party, Elizabeth Kolstad, joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to discuss the impact of Trump’s indictment on the Central Valley and whether they will endorse Trump despite criminal charges.

Kolstad also weighs in on the Fresno County Supervisor race between Garry Bredefeld and Steve Brandau and says both candidates are qualified for the job.

