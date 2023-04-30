FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In an exclusive interview, Rep. David Valdao joins Alexan Balekian to weigh in on several topics including Gov. Gavin Newsom’s visit to the re-emerged Tulare Lake, House Speaker and Valley congressman McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill, and President Joe Biden’s statement on the commemoration of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Valadao applauds the state for being accessible during the floods but says it needs to focus on the town of Stratford along with Corcoran and make sure the valley has the infrastructure to prevent another disaster from happening again.