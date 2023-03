FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – One of the top political strategists in the state, Steven Maviglio, joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to weigh in on several topics.

Items discussed included the battle for Assembly speaker and whether Asm. Joaquin Arambula has a chance at speakership. He also calls Gov. Newsom’s state of the state tour a mistake and shares his thoughts on the governor’s political future.