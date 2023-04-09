FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – This week, Kings County supervisor Richard Valle joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to address the controversy surrounding J.G. Boswell Company and accusations that the company cut a levee to keep their land dry and allow other farmers in the area to flood.

Valle also talks about the fiscal impact, shares his thoughts about being left out of President Joe Biden’s disaster declaration, and discusses the aid the county has received.

Click here for more Sunday Morning Matters.