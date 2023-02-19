For the first time since becoming House Speaker, Valley congressman Kevin McCarthy returns to Clovis for a roundtable discussion with Valley leaders and law enforcement officials. McCarthy also leads a bipartisan delegation in a listening session with Valley farmers at the 56th annual World Ag Expo.

McCarthy calling out governor Newsom after millions of gallons of water were dumped into the ocean after the state was hit with record rainfall putting a dent into the severe drought impacting farmers across the Central Valley.