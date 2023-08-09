FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Wednesday, former longtime California assembly member and democrat Adam Gray launched his 2024 congressional campaign for District 13.

It sets up a rematch against the Republican incumbent John Duarte, who won in his first run for office by just 564 votes in 2022.

Just hours after going public with his campaign, Gray joined Alexan Balekian in the studio for an in-depth exclusive interview about how he plans to run his campaign.

This race could ultimately decide who owns power in the House in 2024. After all, this heated race was not only the second-closest finish in the country in 2022, but it was one of two races that were the last to be decided.

Gray says he plans to spend whatever it takes to win, as this race did carry a price tag of $20 million in 2022. Gray also believes the outcome will be different because it is a Presidential election year, pointing to the low voter turnout in 2022.