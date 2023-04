FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, Rep. Adam Schiff joins Alexan Balekian to discuss Congressman and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plan to lift the debt ceiling.

Rep. Schiff also addresses Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s health and shares his thoughts on replacing her from the Senate Judiciary Committee. He also criticizes President Joe Biden’s lack of aid to Armenia during its conflict with Azerbaijan.

