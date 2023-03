FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld and California delegate for the Democratic party Abigail Solis discuss the efforts to get Measure E, also known as the Fresno State tax back on the ballot.

The panel also spoke about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state of the state tour and whether it was a mistake to exclude the Central Valley considering the recent floods impacting the nation’s top ag producers.