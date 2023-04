FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – This week’s panel on Sunday Morning Matters with Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi and Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau discuss the controversial renaming of Kings Canyon Boulevard after Cesar Chavez.

The panel addresses concerns from community members who claim there wasn’t enough outreach on the proposed name change. Karbassi also weighs in on whether the city council will recall their vote on the name change.

