FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Sightseers or Rioters? Candidate, Congressional District 5 Mike Barkley and District 5 Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig join Alexan Balekian in a Sunday Morning Matters panel to discuss if it was the wrong decision for Speaker McCarthy to give Tucker Carlson 44,000 hours of January 6th footage.

The panel also talks about California Governor Newsom’s four-city tour where he will talk about his vision and message to Californians for his second term. According to Sunday Morning Matters’ sources, the Central Valley will be left out. Is that a mistake?

Their final topic of discussion will focus on High-Speed Rail and whether or not one more dollar should be spent on it, or if it needs to stop the project.