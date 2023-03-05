FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Sunday Morning Matters panel includes City of Fresno District 2 Councilmember Mike Karbassi and former Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.

In their conversation with Alexan Balekian, they reflect on how the state and Fresno handled the COVID State of Emergency that recently ended. Did Governor Gavin Newsom save lives? How did we do compared to other states like Texas and Florida?

The panel also comments on the controversial potential legal battle between two Fresno Councilmembers and Fresno County on a campaign ordinance that took effect in 2020.