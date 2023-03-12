FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – City of Fresno Mayor fires back at comments made during a Joe Rogan Podcast. Candidate, Congressional District 5 Mike Barkley, and District 5 Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig join Alexan Balekian in a Sunday Morning Matters panel to discuss what was said and how Mayor Jerry Dyer responded.

The panel also gave their opinion on who won the battle Jerry or Joe?

They also discuss the campaign ordinance that has been in the spotlight of two Fresno County Board of Supervisors races. They give their opinion on who is going to win that battle.