FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – This week’s panel on Sunday Morning Matters with Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld and Fresno mayoral candidate Lourin Hubbard weigh in on Fresno State’s $250 million ‘Elevate’ campaign to upgrade their athletic facilities including major renovations to Valley Children’s Stadium.

They also discuss Fresno’s homeless problem and what needs to be done to help fix the issue.