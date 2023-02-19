The Sunday Morning Matters panel with former GOP congresswoman Connie Conway and California delegate for the democratic party Abigail Solis discuss the emotional services of Selma officer Carrasco and if politics played a role in his murder.
by: Alexan Balekian
Posted:
Updated:
by: Alexan Balekian
Posted:
Updated:
The Sunday Morning Matters panel with former GOP congresswoman Connie Conway and California delegate for the democratic party Abigail Solis discuss the emotional services of Selma officer Carrasco and if politics played a role in his murder.