FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – This Sunday Morning Matters panel includes City of Fresno District 2 Councilmember Mike Karbassi and former Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.

With Alexan Balekian, the panel discussed the shortage of cannabis revenue for the City of Fresno, the potential impact it would have on public safety in the City of Fresno, and how the illegal cannabis market will always remain – despite legalization.

The panel also discussed California’s gas prices and commented on who the inflated prices are really benefitting.