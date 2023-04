FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, international lawyer and keynote speaker for Fresno State’s commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, Karnig Kerkonian, joins Alexan Balekian to discuss the 108th anniversary of the genocide.

Kerkonian weighs in on the Biden administration providing military weapons to Azerbaijan, saying the administration is on the wrong side of democracy.

Click here for more Sunday Morning Matters.