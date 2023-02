Many Valley Armenian and Syrian families are being impacted directly by the massive earthquake that blasted Turkey and Syria that has killed more than 21-thousand people. Fresno’s Honorary Consul of Armenia, Berj Apkarian spoke with Stefani Booroojian about his own family in Aleppo and a call for more immediate aid by the U.S. Apkarian has scheduled yet another medical mission in March to the nearby wreckage in Beirut, where a team of local doctors will provide aid and supplies to victims.