FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In an exclusive interview on Sunday Morning Matters, state Senator Shannon Grove sits down with Alexan Balekian to discuss Senate Bill 14, which would make the human trafficking of a minor a felony in California.

On Thursday, SB14 bill passed through the Senate Appropriations Committee. Sen. Grove also weighs in on the state’s fentanyl crisis and why fentanyl bills keep getting shot down in the Senate’s Public Safety Committee.